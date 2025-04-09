Trending
TV
April 9, 2025

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Ewan McGregor stars in motorcycle travel series "Long Way Home," which premieres May 9 on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Ewan McGregor stars in motorcycle travel series "Long Way Home," which premieres May 9 on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for Long Way Home, the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.

The 10-episode road trip series, which premieres May 9 on Apple TV+, follows McGregor and Boorman as they ride vintage motorcycles from McGregor's home in Scotland to Boorman's home in England, taking the "long way" through 17 countries over the course of 9 weeks.

"Along the way they'll immerse themselves in each country's culture, meet the locals and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities," Apple TV+ said in a press release.

Long Way Home is the latest season in the travel series, having been preceded by Long Way Round, Long Way Down and Long Way Up.

McGregor and Boorman serve as executive producers alongside directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin.

