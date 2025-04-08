April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey says they cried over one of the scripts for The Last of Us Season 2, which premieres Sunday on Max.

"I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I did," Ramsey told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday.

"I'm excited, though, for those scenes. Those are the ones that, like, I'm thrilled about," they added. "Whenever there's something dark and intense, I'm into it."

Ramsey, 21, portrays Ellie in the show, which was inspired by the video game franchise.

Ella and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are navigating life after an infection ravages the population, transforming them into beings that appear more zombie than human.

Ramsey also provided a brief synopsis of the show's first season when they rapped with Fallon Monday.

"They make it at the end, there's a big surprise," Fallon says.

"To save the world, I gotta get unalive," Ramsey adds.

"Joel's like, 'nope,' and goes full dad mode," Fallon says.

The lyrics refer to a procedure that would have potentially yielded a cure for the sick population but would have resulted in Ellie's death.

The Last of Us Season 2 also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Wright.

