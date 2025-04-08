'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox

1 of 3 | "Adults" premieres on FX May 28. Photo courtesy of FX

April 8 (UPI) -- Daredevil's Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy Adults, which arrives May 28.

The series follows Samir (Malik Elassal) and his friends who are living with him in the home where he'd grown up.

Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele star as Billie, Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton, respectively.

"Whether they're trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse," an official synopsis released Tuesday reads.

The series's first pair of episodes is set to arrive on FX May 28, and the season will stream on Hulu and FX On Demand May 29, the release states.

Other guest stars include Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson.