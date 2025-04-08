Trending
TV
April 8, 2025 / 4:04 PM

'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Adults" premieres on FX May 28. Photo courtesy of FX
1 of 3 | "Adults" premieres on FX May 28. Photo courtesy of FX

April 8 (UPI) -- Daredevil's Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy Adults, which arrives May 28.

The series follows Samir (Malik Elassal) and his friends who are living with him in the home where he'd grown up.

Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele star as Billie, Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton, respectively.

"Whether they're trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse," an official synopsis released Tuesday reads.

The series's first pair of episodes is set to arrive on FX May 28, and the season will stream on Hulu and FX On Demand May 29, the release states.

Other guest stars include Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 6 hours ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
TV // 7 hours ago
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
NEW YORK, April 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Brydon Bloom told UPI she wanted to star in "Paradise" because the post-apocalyptic political drama addresses big existential questions while it entertains.
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
TV // 1 day ago
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
April 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that 6.2 million people watched "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale on Sunday, setting new records for the series.
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
TV // 1 day ago
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
April 7 (UPI) -- Jay North, who played the titular troublemaker in the 1959-1963 CBS series "Dennis the Menace" as a child actor, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73.
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
TV // 1 day ago
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
April 7 (UPI) -- Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming, which includes "It: Welcome to Derry" and new seasons of "The Last of Us," "Hacks" and "The Righteous Gemstones."
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
TV // 1 day ago
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
April 7 (UPI) -- John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
April 7 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after the Season 3 finale of his HBO anthology drama, "White Lotus," aired.
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
LOS ANGELES, April 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh spoke with UPI about the final killer of the season on "The Hunting Party," airing Monday on NBC, and hopes for Season 2 of the show.
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
TV // 2 days ago
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" alum Joanne Froggatt told UPI her "MobLand" character Jan holds her own when it comes to dealing with her gangster husband Harry.

Trending Stories

Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser

Follow Us