Apple TV+ is teasing a new season of "WondLa." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series WondLa, shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.

"Eva, you thought you were the last of the human race. You've wandered so far from home," says Cadmus Pryde (Alan Tudyk) in the preview released Monday.

Eva (Jeanine Mason) had been reared underground by a robot (Terri Hatcher), but left the bunker during an attack that coincided with her 16th birthday. She roamed the surface with a "waterbear" and an alien, portrayed by Brad Garrett and Gary Anthony Williams, as she sought out other signs of human life.

"You're home now," Pryde continues. "This is New Attica."

She meets another Eva (Ana Villafane) and quickly learns that things aren't quite what they appear to be in New Attica, and must fight to protect the beings she cares about.

The voice cast will also include John Kim.

"As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined," an official synopsis reads. "In a season brimming with revelations, sacrifice and an existential fight for survival, Eva must choose where she truly belongs."

The new season arrives on the streamer April 25.