Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs

April 7 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after the Season 3 finale of his HBO anthology drama, White Lotus, aired. The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout and Justified actor played Rick, a wealthy businessman on vacation in Thailand with his bubbly young girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Advertisement

As the season unfolded, it became clear Rick wanted more than just an exotic holiday.

He also wanted to avenge the death of his father, which he blamed on Jim (Scott Glenn), the owner of the wellness resort.

Spoilers ahead.

The final episode saw Rick fatally shoot Jim in front of his wife Sritala (Lek Patravadi), who then reveals Jim was actually Rick's biological father.

Chelsea is struck by a bullet and killed as Jim's bodyguards return fire.

As Rick carries her, hoping to get her medical help, he is shot in the back by a security guard.

Their corpses are seen floating in a pond and then packed up in body bags on gurneys at an airport to be shipped home.

"Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts... To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them... but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it... not react... not be defined by it...It's there... the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there," Goggins captioned a gallery of photos of him and Wood on the show's set.

"Always waiting for us to see it... Trust me I know. Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner... a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for."

He went to on to praise the rest of the cast and crew as well.

"I love you. We'll always have Thailand. And to all of you...thank you for going on this journey with us," he added.