Advertisement
TV
April 7, 2025 / 7:15 AM

Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs

Spoilers ahead.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Walton Goggins' "White Lotus" wrapped up its third season on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Walton Goggins' "White Lotus" wrapped up its third season on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after the Season 3 finale of his HBO anthology drama, White Lotus, aired.

The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout and Justified actor played Rick, a wealthy businessman on vacation in Thailand with his bubbly young girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Advertisement

As the season unfolded, it became clear Rick wanted more than just an exotic holiday.

He also wanted to avenge the death of his father, which he blamed on Jim (Scott Glenn), the owner of the wellness resort.

Spoilers ahead.

The final episode saw Rick fatally shoot Jim in front of his wife Sritala (Lek Patravadi), who then reveals Jim was actually Rick's biological father.

Chelsea is struck by a bullet and killed as Jim's bodyguards return fire.

As Rick carries her, hoping to get her medical help, he is shot in the back by a security guard.

Advertisement

Their corpses are seen floating in a pond and then packed up in body bags on gurneys at an airport to be shipped home.

"Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts... To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them... but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it... not react... not be defined by it...It's there... the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there," Goggins captioned a gallery of photos of him and Wood on the show's set.

"Always waiting for us to see it... Trust me I know. Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner... a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for."

Advertisement

He went to on to praise the rest of the cast and crew as well.

"I love you. We'll always have Thailand. And to all of you...thank you for going on this journey with us," he added.

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
TV // 26 minutes ago
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
April 7 (UPI) -- John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
TV // 3 hours ago
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
LOS ANGELES, April 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh spoke with UPI about the final killer of the season on "The Hunting Party," airing Monday on NBC, and hopes for Season 2 of the show.
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
TV // 18 hours ago
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" alum Joanne Froggatt told UPI her "MobLand" character Jan holds her own when it comes to dealing with her gangster husband Harry.
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 21 hours ago
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
April 6 (UPI) -- Jack Black hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
TV // 2 days ago
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
April 4 (UPI) -- "Motorheads," an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
TV // 3 days ago
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
April 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air a special celebrating the life and legacy of the late trailblazing comedian Joan Rivers.
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
TV // 3 days ago
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
April 4 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's "Shifting Gears" has been renewed for a second season on ABC.
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
TV // 3 days ago
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new season of the animated series "Phineas and Ferb," which arrives on Disney Channel June 5.
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
TV // 3 days ago
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- "Coup!" and "Good Sam" actress Skye P. Marshall swears she hasn't told anybody how Season 1 of her CBS drama, "Matlock," will wrap up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement