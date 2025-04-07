Trending
April 7, 2025 / 10:33 AM

Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more

By Jessica Inman
Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming.

The streaming service released a clip Sunday teasing new seasons of beloved shows such as The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and The Gilded Age starring Christine Baranski.

Pascal's character shoots a gun, and fire explodes amid a snowy landscape in the sneak peek of The Last of Us.

The trailer also offered a glimpse of new shows such as It: Welcome to Derry, which serves as a prequel series to the 2017 and 2019 It films inspired by Stephen King's novel of the same name.

Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise, a menacing clown, and viewers hear his maniacal laugh in the trailer.

New seasons of Hacks, Conan O' Brien Must Go, The Rehearsal, And Just Like That..., 100 Foot Wave and Peacemaker are all set to arrive on the streamer.

Max also teased new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones, Celtics City as well as new documentaries, Pee-Wee as Himself and Billy Joel: And So It Goes, and a new movie, titled Mountainhead.

Upcoming new shows include Task, The Chair Company, Untitled Rachel Sennott Project and Duster.

The teaser aired after Sunday's Season 3 finale of White Lotus.

