'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records

April 7 (UPI) -- Sunday's season finale of The White Lotus was seen by 6.2 million viewers in the United States, HBO announced Monday.

Viewership was 51% higher than the Season 2 finale, which drew 4.1 million U.S. viewers.

Season star Walton Goggins reflected on his storyline in an Instagram post. Though the show ended violently, Goggins offered hope that people could focus on love and not react out of pain.

In further statistics, HBO said Season 3 viewership grew week over week for the last three weeks. The season premiere was initially seen by 2.4 million viewers, representing 2.5x growth.

By now, the season premiere has a total of 20 million viewers, and the season has 16.

HBO renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season in January. Each season is set at a different location of the White Lotus resort around the world.

Season 3 featured the Thailand White Lotus and also starred Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola and Scott Glenn.

Sam Rockwell and Blackpink singer Lisa guest starred. Mike White created the series.

