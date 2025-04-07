Trending
TV
April 7, 2025 / 3:47 PM

'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Leslie Bibb, seen at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, starred in Season 3 of "The White Lotus." File Photo by Chris Chew.
1 of 5 | Leslie Bibb, seen at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, starred in Season 3 of "The White Lotus." File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Sunday's season finale of The White Lotus was seen by 6.2 million viewers in the United States, HBO announced Monday.

Viewership was 51% higher than the Season 2 finale, which drew 4.1 million U.S. viewers.

Season star Walton Goggins reflected on his storyline in an Instagram post. Though the show ended violently, Goggins offered hope that people could focus on love and not react out of pain.

In further statistics, HBO said Season 3 viewership grew week over week for the last three weeks. The season premiere was initially seen by 2.4 million viewers, representing 2.5x growth.

By now, the season premiere has a total of 20 million viewers, and the season has 16.

HBO renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season in January. Each season is set at a different location of the White Lotus resort around the world.

Season 3 featured the Thailand White Lotus and also starred Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola and Scott Glenn.

Sam Rockwell and Blackpink singer Lisa guest starred. Mike White created the series.

'The White Lotus' stars walk the red carpet

Leslie Bibb arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Bibb portrays Kate Bohr in "The White Lotus" Season 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
TV // 4 hours ago
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
April 7 (UPI) -- Jay North, who played the titular troublemaker in the 1959-1963 CBS series "Dennis the Menace" as a child actor, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73.
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
TV // 6 hours ago
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
April 7 (UPI) -- Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming, which includes "It: Welcome to Derry" and new seasons of "The Last of Us," "Hacks" and "The Righteous Gemstones."
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
TV // 9 hours ago
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
April 7 (UPI) -- John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
TV // 9 hours ago
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
April 7 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after the Season 3 finale of his HBO anthology drama, "White Lotus," aired.
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
TV // 12 hours ago
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
LOS ANGELES, April 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh spoke with UPI about the final killer of the season on "The Hunting Party," airing Monday on NBC, and hopes for Season 2 of the show.
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
TV // 1 day ago
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" alum Joanne Froggatt told UPI her "MobLand" character Jan holds her own when it comes to dealing with her gangster husband Harry.
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
April 6 (UPI) -- Jack Black hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
TV // 3 days ago
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
April 4 (UPI) -- "Motorheads," an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.

Trending Stories

Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere

Follow Us