Trending
TV
April 7, 2025 / 1:07 PM

Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Jay North, who starred in the 1959 CBS series "Dennis the Menace," has died at the age of 73 following a long battle with colon cancer. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Jay North, who starred in the 1959 CBS series "Dennis the Menace," has died at the age of 73 following a long battle with colon cancer. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 7 (UPI) -- Jay North, who played the titular troublemaker in the 1959-1963 CBS series Dennis the Menace as a child actor, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73.

North's death was announced on social media by Laurie Jacobson, a longtime friend who also appeared on the comedy series, and was confirmed by Bonnie Vent, a friend and representative of the actor's family.

North died at the age of 73 Sunday morning at his home in Lake Butler, Fla.

Jeannie Russell, who played Margaret Wade on Dennis the Menace, said the actor had been battling colon cancer for several years.

North only occasionally acted as an adult, including appearances as himself in a 1999 episode of The Simpsons and the 2003 film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

North served in the U.S. Navy and spent time as a corrections officer. He said in a 2017 interview with The Washington Times that inmates would occasionally recognize him from TV.

"Lot of the inmates that I've guarded remember the show," he said. "Many of them grew up watching the show. Some the first time out, others in reruns."

North's death was also mourned on social media by fellow former child star Butch Patrick, who played Eddie on The Munsters.

"The business was tough on Jay," Patrick wrote. "He seemed happy in Florida and I'm glad he's at peace. I can't imagine the workload that being Dennis put on him. It definitely wasn't a good time. I had a great run but lots of others were damaged goods after."

North told the Los Angeles Daily News in 1993 that his aunt, who served as his guardian while filming Dennis the Menace, was abusive toward him.

"If it took me more than one of two takes, I would be threatened and then whacked," he said. "Even if a delay wasn't my fault, she would find a way to blame me and punish me. She was also very possessive and isolated me from the rest of the cast. I couldn't even eat lunch with everybody else. She made me eat it in the dressing room by myself."

North worked together with another contemporary, Paul Petersen (The Donna Reed Show), in the organization A Minor Consideration, which provides guidance for children who grew up in the spotlight.

North is survived by his third wife, Cindy.

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
TV // 3 hours ago
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
April 7 (UPI) -- Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming, which includes "It: Welcome to Derry" and new seasons of "The Last of Us," "Hacks" and "The Righteous Gemstones."
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
TV // 6 hours ago
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
April 7 (UPI) -- John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
TV // 6 hours ago
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
April 7 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after the Season 3 finale of his HBO anthology drama, "White Lotus," aired.
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
TV // 9 hours ago
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
LOS ANGELES, April 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh spoke with UPI about the final killer of the season on "The Hunting Party," airing Monday on NBC, and hopes for Season 2 of the show.
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
TV // 1 day ago
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" alum Joanne Froggatt told UPI her "MobLand" character Jan holds her own when it comes to dealing with her gangster husband Harry.
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
April 6 (UPI) -- Jack Black hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
TV // 3 days ago
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
April 4 (UPI) -- "Motorheads," an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
TV // 3 days ago
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
April 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air a special celebrating the life and legacy of the late trailblazing comedian Joan Rivers.
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
TV // 3 days ago
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
April 4 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's "Shifting Gears" has been renewed for a second season on ABC.

Trending Stories

'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo

Follow Us