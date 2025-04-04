Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 4, 2025 / 7:18 AM

Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Tim Allen is returning for a second season of the ABC sitcom, "Shifting Gears." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Tim Allen is returning for a second season of the ABC sitcom, "Shifting Gears." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's Shifting Gears has been renewed for a second season on ABC.

"Well well well......Back to work," Allen wrote on X Thursday.

Advertisement

The show follows widower Matt (Allen), who owns a high-end garage where he, Stitch (Daryl "Chill" Mitchell) and Gabriel (Seann William Scott) restore and repair classic cars.

Matt's life and workplace are disrupted when his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) shows up on his doorstep with her two kids -- Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis) -- after leaving her husband Jimmy (Lucas Neff).

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
TV // 35 minutes ago
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
April 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air a special celebrating the life and legacy of the late trailblazing comedian Joan Rivers.
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
TV // 16 hours ago
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new season of the animated series "Phineas and Ferb," which arrives on Disney Channel June 5.
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
TV // 17 hours ago
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- "Coup!" and "Good Sam" actress Skye P. Marshall swears she hasn't told anybody how Season 1 of her CBS drama, "Matlock," will wrap up.
Deborah Norville to exit 'Inside Edition' after 30 years
TV // 18 hours ago
Deborah Norville to exit 'Inside Edition' after 30 years
April 3 (UPI) -- Deborah Norville announced on Thursday that she will no longer anchor "Inside Edition" after three decades on the job.
'MobLand' sets new premiere day record for Paramount+
TV // 19 hours ago
'MobLand' sets new premiere day record for Paramount+
April 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced its new series "MobLand" scored 2.2 million global viewers on premiere day, making it the streaming service's most-watched original series premiere ever.
TV review: 'Handmaid's Tale' final season expands Margaret Atwood themes
TV // 20 hours ago
TV review: 'Handmaid's Tale' final season expands Margaret Atwood themes
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering April 8 on Hulu, expands the themes and story of Margaret Atwood's dystopian future.
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
TV // 21 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
April 3 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and other "Handmaid's Tale" cast members attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show's sixth and final season Wednesday.
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
April 3 (UPI) -- Production is underway in Texas on Season 2 of Bill Bob Thornton's contemporary drama, "Landman," Paramount+ announced Wednesday.
Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'
April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Method Man -- dressed as a muffin -- was eliminated on "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
TV // 1 day ago
Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy and Tm Rozon told UPI that Susan and Luke, the agents they play on the Syfy series "SurrealEstate," are adapting to big changes in their lives three years after the events of Season 2's finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement