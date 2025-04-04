Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC

1 of 2 | Tim Allen is returning for a second season of the ABC sitcom, "Shifting Gears." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's Shifting Gears has been renewed for a second season on ABC. "Well well well......Back to work," Allen wrote on X Thursday. Advertisement

The show follows widower Matt (Allen), who owns a high-end garage where he, Stitch (Daryl "Chill" Mitchell) and Gabriel (Seann William Scott) restore and repair classic cars.

Matt's life and workplace are disrupted when his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) shows up on his doorstep with her two kids -- Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis) -- after leaving her husband Jimmy (Lucas Neff).