Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 4, 2025 / 1:16 PM

'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Motorheads" is arriving on Prime Video May 20. Photo Courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 3 | "Motorheads" is arriving on Prime Video May 20. Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

April 4 (UPI) -- Motorheads, an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.

The streamer shared the release date and a first look at the action series on Friday.

Advertisement

One photograph shows Phillippe, well-known for his role in Shooter, driving as he appears to look in the rearview mirror. He portrays Logan in the show.

"Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car," an official synopsis reads.

Another image shows Mellisa Collazo, Uriah Shelton and Nicholas Canto, who portray Caitlyn, Curtis and Marcel, respectively, as they look at a beat-up yellow car.

"Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, this series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school," the description continues.

Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer and Johnna Dias-Watson also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 20 minutes ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
TV // 6 hours ago
Joan Rivers tribute special to air on NBC May 13
April 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air a special celebrating the life and legacy of the late trailblazing comedian Joan Rivers.
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
TV // 7 hours ago
Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears' gets Season 2 on ABC
April 4 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's "Shifting Gears" has been renewed for a second season on ABC.
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
TV // 22 hours ago
Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new season of the animated series "Phineas and Ferb," which arrives on Disney Channel June 5.
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
TV // 23 hours ago
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- "Coup!" and "Good Sam" actress Skye P. Marshall swears she hasn't told anybody how Season 1 of her CBS drama, "Matlock," will wrap up.
Deborah Norville to exit 'Inside Edition' after 30 years
TV // 1 day ago
Deborah Norville to exit 'Inside Edition' after 30 years
April 3 (UPI) -- Deborah Norville announced on Thursday that she will no longer anchor "Inside Edition" after three decades on the job.
TV review: 'Handmaid's Tale' final season expands Margaret Atwood themes
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Handmaid's Tale' final season expands Margaret Atwood themes
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering April 8 on Hulu, expands the themes and story of Margaret Atwood's dystopian future.
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
April 3 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and other "Handmaid's Tale" cast members attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show's sixth and final season Wednesday.
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
April 3 (UPI) -- Production is underway in Texas on Season 2 of Bill Bob Thornton's contemporary drama, "Landman," Paramount+ announced Wednesday.
Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'
April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Method Man -- dressed as a muffin -- was eliminated on "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement