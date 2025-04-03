Trending
April 3, 2025 / 3:59 PM

Dr. Doofenshmirtz is 'evil again' in 'Phineas and Ferb' preview

By Jessica Inman
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new season of the animated series Phineas and Ferb, which arrives on Disney Channel June 5.

A trailer released Thursday shows that Dr. Doofenshmirtz is "back to his evil ways," after posting on social media that he was "evil again."

Dan Povenmire, who is one the show's creators, voices Doofenshmirtz. The voice cast also includes Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Thomas Sangster, Caroline Rhea, Alyson Stoner and Mitchel Musso.

"Phineas and Ferb follows the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers," an official synopsis reads. "While their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave 'Agent P,' whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area."

The show will arrive on Disney+ the day after it lands on Disney Channel.

