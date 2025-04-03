Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'

1 of 3 | Rapper Method Man became the latest star to get the boot on Season 13 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Method Man -- dressed as a muffin -- was eliminated on The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner performed "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe on the "boy band" night of the FOX singing competition.

Previous celebrities eliminated in Season 13 include Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.