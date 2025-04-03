Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 3, 2025 / 7:26 AM

Rapper Method Man eliminated on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Rapper Method Man became the latest star to get the boot on Season 13 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rapper Method Man became the latest star to get the boot on Season 13 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Method Man -- dressed as a muffin -- was eliminated on The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner performed "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe on the "boy band" night of the FOX singing competition.

Advertisement

Previous celebrities eliminated in Season 13 include Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
TV // 2 hours ago
Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy and Tm Rozon told UPI that Susan and Luke, the agents they play on the Syfy series "SurrealEstate," are adapting to big changes in their lives three years after the events of Season 2's finale.
Kevin Bacon had a blast playing 'Bondsman' from hell
TV // 2 hours ago
Kevin Bacon had a blast playing 'Bondsman' from hell
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon told UPI he was excited to return to both television and the horror genre for his new Prime Video series, "The Bondsman."
Lexi Minetree is 'Elle' in photo for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
TV // 15 hours ago
Lexi Minetree is 'Elle' in photo for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
April 2 (UPI) -- Filming for Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel series, "Elle," has officially begun, with Lexi Minetree starring as a younger Elle Woods.
ATX TV Festival adds Seth Meyers, 'Andor' panels
TV // 16 hours ago
ATX TV Festival adds Seth Meyers, 'Andor' panels
April 2 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival in Texas announced new additions to this year's lineup, including "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and a panel featuring "Star Wars: Andor" creator Tony Gilroy.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld' teases new shorts
TV // 16 hours ago
'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld' teases new shorts
April 2 (UPI) -- Disney + is previewing Season 3 of its animated shorts anthology series, "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld," which arrives on the streamer May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.
'The Simpsons' renewed through Season 40
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Simpsons' renewed through Season 40
April 2 (UPI) -- Fox renewed three of its animated series for four seasons each on Wednesday. This includes "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers," and "American Dad" will return to Fox from TBS.
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 4 gets photos, May premiere date
TV // 17 hours ago
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 4 gets photos, May premiere date
April 2 (UPI) -- "Clarkson's Farm" will return to Prime Video May 23 for Season 4, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
TV // 18 hours ago
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
April 2 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Wednesday that "South Park" Season 27 will premiere July 9. A teaser shows clips of Randy Marsh touting ketamine, Butters as an air traffic controller and more.
'Rose of Versailles' to stream on Netflix
TV // 18 hours ago
'Rose of Versailles' to stream on Netflix
April 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming anime film "The Rose of Versailles," which arrives on the streamer April 30 and based on a serialized manga by Riyoko Ikeda.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
TV // 19 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
April 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which finds the Enterprise crew in new situations including a murder mystery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement