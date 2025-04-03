Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2

April 3 (UPI) -- Production is underway in Texas on Season 2 of Bill Bob Thornton's contemporary drama, Landman, Paramount+ announced.

The streaming service shared a photo Wednesday of Thornton dressed as his character Tommy, a crisis manager for an independent oil company, holding a script, which reads "Landman Episode 201" on the cover page.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Returning cast members for Season 2 include Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the series is based on Wallace's podcast about people who work in and are impacted by the U.S. oil industry.

Thornton told UPI in November that Sheridan wrote the role of Tommy for him.

"He described the world to me, described the character, which he essentially said was me," Thornton recalled.