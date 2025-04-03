Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 3, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Kevin Bacon had a blast playing 'Bondsman' from hell

"This outlandish idea of becoming a bondsman, a bounty hunter for the devil and sending demons back was so crazy," Bacon told UPI. "And, yet, the show has these very kind of grounded, regular scenes between regular family members."

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Kevin Bacon's "The Bondsman" premieres Thursday. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 4 | Kevin Bacon's "The Bondsman" premieres Thursday. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Friday the 13th, Footloose, Flatliners, JFK, Tremors and Apollo 13 icon Kevin Bacon says he is excited to return to both television and the horror genre for his new Prime Video series, The Bondsman.

"I went kicking and screaming into television in -- I don't even remember what year it was -- but it was with The Following, [which ran 2013-15]. That was the first TV show that I did and, ever since then, I've just always felt like I'll always come back to television," Bacon, 66, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"I don't see any reason not to," he said. "The exploration of character that I can do, in the case of The Bondsman, with four hours rather than an hour and 45 minutes, or with The Following and City on a Hill in multiple hours over multiple seasons, is just great for an actor. It's like a great kind of playground."

Advertisement

Premiering Thursday, The Bondsman follows Georgia musician-turned-bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Bacon), who is killed, sent to hell, then brought back to life to track down escaped demons for Lucifer.

"He's a badass, but he doesn't have any superpowers and he also has made a lot of mistakes in his life and has a lot of demons circling around, but also inside his soul," Bacon said. "That is a really fun thing to act."

Beth Grant plays Hub's mother Kitty, while Jennifer Nettles plays his ex-wife Maryanne, Maxwell Jenkins plays Hub and Maryanne's teen son Cade and Damon Herriman plays Lucky, Maryanne's new boyfriend.

"The tone of it was just so interesting to me -- this outlandish idea of becoming a bondsman, a bounty hunter for the devil and sending demons back was so crazy," Bacon said.

"And, yet, the show has these very kind of grounded, regular scenes between regular family members and that just in and of itself was sort of a funny idea."

Advertisement

Confused by his circumstances, Hub initially turns down the mission with which he has been charged, but Kitty talks him into it because she doesn't want her son to be eternally damned.

"He's like: 'This can't be possible. I don't even understand. And, by the way, why me? I don't get it,'" Bacon said of his character.

"He says: 'I went to hell. There's got to be some mistake,'" the actor added. "He is so in denial to his family and to the world about some very serious mistakes that he's made in his life and, yet, he's not a character that screams and is freaked out. He's pretty cool about it."

Bacon said he enjoyed working with his talented leading ladies, Grant and Nettles.

"I'm from Philadelphia, so being with those decidedly Southern girls was really great for the tone of the show," he added.

"In their attitudes towards life, the two of them are similar with their approach, and I loved working with both of them," Bacon said. "The whole company of people was really, really strong and very kind to each other and kind to the crew. Over the years, I've found that's really important to me -- that we have a working environment that is generous and respectful and safe for everybody."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
TV // 55 minutes ago
Sarah Levy: 'SurrealEstate' S3 is a new chapter for Roman Ireland Agency
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy and Tm Rozon told UPI that Susan and Luke, the agents they play on the Syfy series "SurrealEstate," are adapting to big changes in their lives three years after the events of Season 2's finale.
Lexi Minetree is 'Elle' in photo for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
TV // 14 hours ago
Lexi Minetree is 'Elle' in photo for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
April 2 (UPI) -- Filming for Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel series, "Elle," has officially begun, with Lexi Minetree starring as a younger Elle Woods.
ATX TV Festival adds Seth Meyers, 'Andor' panels
TV // 14 hours ago
ATX TV Festival adds Seth Meyers, 'Andor' panels
April 2 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival in Texas announced new additions to this year's lineup, including "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and a panel featuring "Star Wars: Andor" creator Tony Gilroy.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld' teases new shorts
TV // 15 hours ago
'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld' teases new shorts
April 2 (UPI) -- Disney + is previewing Season 3 of its animated shorts anthology series, "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld," which arrives on the streamer May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.
'The Simpsons' renewed through Season 40
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Simpsons' renewed through Season 40
April 2 (UPI) -- Fox renewed three of its animated series for four seasons each on Wednesday. This includes "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers," and "American Dad" will return to Fox from TBS.
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 4 gets photos, May premiere date
TV // 15 hours ago
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 4 gets photos, May premiere date
April 2 (UPI) -- "Clarkson's Farm" will return to Prime Video May 23 for Season 4, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
TV // 16 hours ago
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
April 2 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Wednesday that "South Park" Season 27 will premiere July 9. A teaser shows clips of Randy Marsh touting ketamine, Butters as an air traffic controller and more.
'Rose of Versailles' to stream on Netflix
TV // 16 hours ago
'Rose of Versailles' to stream on Netflix
April 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming anime film "The Rose of Versailles," which arrives on the streamer April 30 and based on a serialized manga by Riyoko Ikeda.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
TV // 17 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
April 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which finds the Enterprise crew in new situations including a murder mystery.
Juno Temple to star in 'The Husbands' series at Apple TV+
TV // 18 hours ago
Juno Temple to star in 'The Husbands' series at Apple TV+
April 2 (UPI) -- Juno Temple will portray a woman whose attic produces infinite husbands in the upcoming A24 series "The Husbands" for Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
'South Park' Season 27 tackles ketamine, airplane crashes
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement