Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 2, 2025 / 1:29 PM

'Rose of Versailles' to stream on Netflix

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"The Rose of Versailles" arrives on Netflix April 30. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"The Rose of Versailles" arrives on Netflix April 30. Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming anime film The Rose of Versailles, which arrives on the streamer April 30 and based on a serialized manga by Riyoko Ikeda.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Marie Antoinette (Aya Hirano) arriving in France and seeing Oscar (Miyuki Sawashiro) for the first time.

Advertisement

"This tale of romances and fate unfolds during the turbulent French Revolution vividly bringing to life the world of Oscar -- a beautiful woman raised as a boy by a distinguished general -- and an ensemble of unforgettable characters," an official synopsis reads. "...In an era of restrictions, Oscar defies the societal limits of status and gender, choosing her own path and bravely leaping into the French Revolution."

The voice cast also includes Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kazuki Kato, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Miyu Irino, Fukushi Ochiai, Sumi Shimamoto, Kensho Ono, Sora Tokui, Minami Tanaka, Atsushi Tamaru, Daiki Yamashita, Yuto Suzuki, Junta Terashima, Banjo Ginga, Mayumi Tanaka, Fumi Hirano, Hochu Otsuka, Saori Hayami, Jin Yamanoi, Akio Otsuka, Wataru Takagi, Hironori Kondoh and Hitomi Kuroki.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
TV // 44 minutes ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
April 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which finds the Enterprise crew in new situations including a murder mystery.
Juno Temple to star in 'The Husbands' series at Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
Juno Temple to star in 'The Husbands' series at Apple TV+
April 2 (UPI) -- Juno Temple will portray a woman whose attic produces infinite husbands in the upcoming A24 series "The Husbands" for Apple TV+.
Ellen Pompeo plans to 'always pop in and out' of 'Grey's Anatomy'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ellen Pompeo plans to 'always pop in and out' of 'Grey's Anatomy'
April 2 (UPI) -- Actress Ellen Pompeo said she would "always pop in and out" of "Grey's Anatomy" when she stopped by the "Jennifer Hudson Show" Wednesday.
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
TV // 21 hours ago
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
April 1 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" is officially getting a sequel series: "The Testaments," starring Ann Dowd and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss.
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
April 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has reportedly renewed the "Dexter" prequel "Dexter: Original Sin" for Season 2. The show stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan.
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
TV // 1 day ago
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
April 1 (UPI) -- Tamara Braun, who plays Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives," announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the long-running soap opera.
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
April 1 (UPI) -- The Canneseries TV festival announced "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus will serve as president of its competition jury. The festival takes place April 24 to 29.
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
TV // 1 day ago
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
April 1 (UPI) -- "Severance" actress Britt Lower played the theme song of the Apple TV+ series on a trumpet during her visit to "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday.
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan attend 'MobLand' premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan attend 'MobLand' premiere
April 1 (UPI) -- "Venom" star Tom Hardy and former "James Bond" actor Pierce Brosnan were among the stars who attended the New York City premiere of the Paramount+ series "MobLand," which arrived on the streamer Sunday.
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
TV // 2 days ago
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
March 31 (UPI) -- Discovery+ has announced plans to air a docuseries called "Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud" in the United Kingdom this June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement