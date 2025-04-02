1 of 5 | Ellen Pompeo attends the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2018. She told Jennifer Hudson that "Grey's Anatomy" was her home. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo says she will "always pop in and out" of Grey's Anatomy. The actress, 55, discussed the long-running show's 20th anniversary when she stopped by the Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday. Advertisement

"The fans are so -- they keep it alive. It's their show, really, now. They've taken it over," she told Hudson. "I don't think that show will ever end. I don't know."

Pompeo has portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey since the hit medical drama premiered in 2005, although she has appeared less frequently since Season 19.

"I'll always pop in and out, you know. That's my home," she said, noting that she does not remember anything from her first day on the job.

Pompeo also stars in Hulu's Good American Family, which premiered in March. The actress portrays a woman who adopts a seven-year-old girl with dwarfism, only to suspect that her new daughter is not who she says she is.

