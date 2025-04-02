1 of 5 | Anson Mount stars in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," coming to Paramount+ this summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which finds the Enterprise crew in new situations including a murder mystery. The teaser features clips from episodes that find Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew facing new challenges including an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery and a situation that finds the crew needing to outfit the Enterprise with wired phones. Advertisement

"When we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn," Paramount+ said in a press release. "But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve."

The streaming service promised the new season would take its characters "into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek."

The new season also features returning stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn. Guest stars include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere this summer on Paramount+. Season 4 is currently in production in Toronto.