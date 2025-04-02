Trending
TV
April 2, 2025 / 3:09 PM

'The Simpsons' renewed through Season 40

By Fred Topel
"The Simpsons," airing Sundays on Fox, has been renewed through Season 40. Photo courtesy of TTCFFC
1 of 5 | "The Simpsons," airing Sundays on Fox, has been renewed through Season 40. Photo courtesy of TTCFFC

April 2 (UPI) -- Fox renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers for four seasons each on Wednesday. The network also announced American Dad would rejoin the Sunday night block.

This brings The Simpsons to a total of 40 seasons, extending its record as the longest-running primetime scripted series. Normally, Fox renews animated shows two seasons at a time.

Family Guy will run through at least Season 27 and Bob's Burgers through Season 19. Family Guy began in 1999 and was canceled after three seasons. It returned for Season 4 in 2005.

American Dad moved to TBS in 2014 in its 12th season. It will return to Fox beginning Season 20.

Fox airs its animated shows on Sunday nights as an Animation Domination block, which also includes Krapopolis.

The Simpson family lives in Springfield with a vast cast of supporting characters, while the Griffin family of Family Guy lives in Quahog, R.I., and includes a talking dog and baby, with cutaway jokes to random pop culture characters.

The Belcher family parents in Bob's Burgers run a restaurant, and have three children. The Smith family in American Dad live with a talking fish and alien. Patriarch Stan is an extreme conservative working for the CIA.

All four shows stream on Hulu, as Disney now owns both 20th Television Animation and the streaming service since its 2019 merger. The Simpsons and Family Guy also produced exclusive streaming episodes and shorts, with The Simpsons also streaming on Disney+.

