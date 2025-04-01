Trending
April 1, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'

By Jessica Inman
Tamara Braun arrives at the Grammy Awards in 2012. On Tuesday, she confirmed that she is leaving "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Tamara Braun arrives at the Grammy Awards in 2012. On Tuesday, she confirmed that she is leaving "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Tamara Braun announced on Tuesday that she is leaving Days of Our Lives.

The soap opera star, 53, took to Instagram to discuss her departure. She plays Ava Vitali on the long-running NBC show, which now streams on Peacock.

"I wish this was an April Fool's joke but it's not," the actress wrote. "This is Ava's last week on Days. Last couple of days really. Sad but true. I've been gone since late July of last year but you can still catch Ava on your screens until April 3!"

"I miss being with my Days pals," she added. "They are a really good group of caring individuals and being with them was a joy."

The former All My Children and General Hospital actress shared a reel that included photos from her time on the show.

She first portrayed the character in 2008, and has reprised the role at various points since that time.

