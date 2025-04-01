Trending
April 1, 2025 / 4:15 PM

'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production

By Jessica Inman
Ann Down arrives for the the SAG Awards in 2018. She will once again portray Aunt Lydia in upcoming "Handmaid's Tale" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ann Down arrives for the the SAG Awards in 2018. She will once again portray Aunt Lydia in upcoming "Handmaid's Tale" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale is officially getting a sequel series.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that filming for The Testaments, starring Ann Dowd, will begin April 7. Dowd will reprise her Handmaid's Tale character, Aunt Lydia, while series star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer.

The upcoming series takes its inspiration from Margaret Atwood's sequel to her 1985 book The Handmaid's Tale.

Viewers will learn more about the totalitarian government of Gilead as it stands some 15 years after The Handmaid's Tale.

"You get to see it through the eyes of a young woman who has grown up within Gilead and hasn't known any form of life. You get to see it through a young woman who's grown up across the border from Gilead in the beauteous refugee location of Toronto," Atwood told Seth Meyers in 2019. "Then, we see it through the point of view of somebody who's been a foundational person from the beginning of Gilead, namely Aunt Lydia of the Aunts, whom we see in Handmaid's Tale only from the outside, only through the eyes of the narrator."

New cast members include Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blachard and Mattea Conforti.

The Handmaid's Tale will return for a sixth and final season April 8 on Hulu.

