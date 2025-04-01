1 of 3 | Britt Lower played the "Severance" theme song on the trumpet on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Severance actress Britt Lower played the theme song of the Apple TV+ series on a trumpet during her visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The performance took place after Fallon commented that he'd learned the actress had been in her high school marching band. Advertisement

"So I grew up in a really small farm town, and that meant that everyone had to do all of the extracurricular activities in order to field all of the teams, so I would often be playing basketball and then I'd go to speech-team practice and like practice my original oratory in my basketball shoes," Lower responded. "I was also a cheerleader, and at halftime of the football games, I would run and grab my trumpet and march with the marching band, wearing my cheerleading outfit."

Fallon then pulled out a trumpet and asked if she'd play.

"So, I have this deal with myself that if someone asks me to do something that frightens me, I have to do it," she replied. "And, you know, nothing, like, physically dangerous, just that might bruise my ego."

Severance follows employees who work at a company that required them to undergo a procedure that cleaved their memories. When they arrive at work, they can no longer remember their life outside the building, and when they leave work, they have no recollection of what took place there. In addition to Lower, Adam Scott, and Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette star.

In Season 2, the cast was joined by Sarah Bock and Olafur Darri Olafsson.

The show was recently renewed for Season 3.