TV
March 31, 2025 / 11:38 AM

'White Lotus' preview teases Season 3 finale

By Jessica Inman
Jason Isaacs stars in "The White Lotus" Season 3. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Jason Isaacs stars in "The White Lotus" Season 3. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Max is previewing the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus ahead of its Sunday premiere.

The teaser aired after the penultimate episode of Mike White's anthology series Sunday evening.

In the clip, Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) asks hotel employee Pam (Morgana O'Reilly) about a poisonous fruit she'd mentioned when they first arrived at the Thailand luxury resort.

"Locals actually call it the suicide tree," she replies. "So don't eat it."

Ratliff has been contemplating suicide throughout the season after realizing he is going face serious legal consequences for his involvement in a "money laundering bribery situation."

The preview then shows Natasha Rothwell's character, Belinda Lindsey, who is overwhelmed by the knowledge that hotel guest Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) killed his wife and Belinda's acquaintance, Tanya, who was portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge in prior seasons.

Greg offers Belinda $100,000 in Episode 7 as hush money, but Belinda doesn't want to take it.

"I'm not doing this," she tells her son Zion, portrayed by Nicholas Duvernay, who is seated opposite Greg in the preview. "It's a waste of time. Now lets go."

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins) reunite, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) runs with a gun, and a dead body is seen on a gurney.

"In order to understand where this goes, you kind of have to dig into your darker nature," said Gries in an "Inside Episode 7" video with Rothwell.

Season 3 also stars Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Charlotte Le Bon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Sam Rockwell, Patravadi Mejudhon, Dom Hetrakul, Arnas Fedaravicius, Shalini Peiris, Christian Friedel, Suthichai Yoon, Julian Kostov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, and Blackpink's Lisa.

