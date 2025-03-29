Advertisement
March 29, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Titus Welliver proud of 10 seasons of 'Bosch,' unsure what future holds for iconic P.I.

"I've got no tea leaves to read. So, I'm just very excited for this season to come out because I think we kind of really overshot the mark in the best possible way," the actor told UPI.

By Karen Butler
Titus Welliver's "Bosch: Legacy" kicked off its third and final season this week. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 4 | Titus Welliver's "Bosch: Legacy" kicked off its third and final season this week. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Promoting the third and final season of Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy has been a bittersweet experience for star Titus Welliver.

"The emotional part of my life says to me, 'Oh, please, oh, please, oh, please, oh please!' And then there's the business part of my brain that says, 'Let it go,'" Welliver, 63, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview about the likelihood of a future revival of the show.

Legacy returned this week with fresh episodes after a two-year hiatus.

It is a sequel to Welliver's seven-season series, Bosch, and both shows are based on the best-selling Los Angeles detective novels by Michael Connelly.

"A decade of doing this show is something we are all very, very proud of -- that we've been able to sustain the fan-base and the audience that we have," Welliver said.

"The other side of that is Hollywood's a pretty crazy place. So, I always say, 'Never say never.' I've got no tea leaves to read. So, I'm just very excited for this season to come out because I think we kind of really overshot the mark in the best possible way," he added. "It's probably one of our strongest, if not maybe even one of our best seasons."

It is Harry Bosch's imperfections and humanity that make the ex-police-detective turned private investigator such a beloved character, according to Welliver.

"He's clearly an empath or he would not be this invested in and good at his job as he is," Welliver said.

"Also, there's a kind of innate sadness about the character," he added. "He carries his trauma and despite the fact that he is not an emotionally demonstrative person, he internalizes so much that the audience senses the weight that he carries almost to the point of being a burden."

The actor thinks that viewers are also attracted to the authentic-seeming relationship he has with his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), who is now a rookie cop for the LAPD.

"We steered very, very clear of it being a sort of typical 'father knows best' dynamic," Welliver said.

"They disagree passionately," he added. "It's a much more real relationship between a father and daughter [than is usually seen on TV]."

Season 2 of Legacy ended with Maddie demanding Harry tell her whether he put out a hit on the man who kidnapped and tortured her.

"The funny thing about that is that he doesn't respond to her," Welliver said.

"We go out on him just kind of looking away and then we come into this first episode in Season 3 and it's eight months later, so whatever the continuation of that conversation was and any other conversations that have occurred since all have been off camera," he added. "That's still a lingering thing that's there."

Meeting an old friend of Harry's and hearing stories about his time as a member of a Special Forces team in the Afghanistan War makes Maddie wonder how well she actually knows her father.

"That raises some questions for her. It moves her to a place of going: 'I don't really know my father. I don't think I know him to the depth that I thought I did,'" Welliver said. "So, that creates tension."

