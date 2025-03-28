Trending
March 28, 2025 / 11:58 AM

'Common Side Effects' renewed for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
"Common Side Effects" has been renewed for Season 2. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery
March 28 (UPI) -- Adult Swim announced that its animated comedy-thriller Common Side Effects has been renewed for Season 2.

The news arrived Friday, just before the Sunday premiere of the first season's finale.

The series features the voices of Dave King and Emily Pendergast, who portray Marshall and Frances, respectively.

"Former classmates Marshall and Frances uncover a sinister conspiracy to destroy a mushroom that can cure all the world's diseases," an official logline reads.

Show creators Steve Hely, who worked on shows like Veep and The Office, and Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign), expressed gratitude for the reception to Common Side Effects in a statement, per Deadline.

"The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream," they said. "Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season."

In an interview with Television Academy, the duo discussed the involvement of executive producer Mike Judge, well known as the mind behind Beavis and Butt-Head. In Common Side Effects, he also lent his voice to Rick, a pharmaceutical executive.

"He definitely was at every table read," Hely said. "And he's just this great inspiration. He makes fun of Texas or Silicon Valley in his shows, but there's always humanity. He shows characters in their fullness, and some of that [philosophy] definitely tricked in and informed the way we were doing things."

The cast also includes Joseph Lee Anderson and Martha Kelly.

