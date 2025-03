1 of 5 | Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, seen at the 2025 SAG Awards in Los Angeles, will appear together in "A Man on the Inside" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that Mary Steenburgen was cast in Season 2 of A Man on the Inside. The show stars her husband, Ted Danson. Steenburgen will play Mona Margadoff, a musician involved in Charles' (Danson) next case. Netflix renewed the show in December after its November premiere. Advertisement

Inspired by the documentary The Mole Agent, Charles works for private detective Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). In Season 1, she hired Charles to live in a retirement home to investigate thefts in residents' apartments.

The season finale set up Charles agreeing to work for Julie on future undercover cases.

A Man on the Inside reunited Danson with The Good Place creator Mike Schur. Danson told UPI in an interview for the first season that he appreciated comedies that incorporated dramatic elements.

Charles is a widower who finds a new social circle in the retirement home and also learns to open up to his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).