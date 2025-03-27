1 of 5 | Josh Duhamel stars in "Ransom Canyon," which arrives on Netflix April 17. Photo Courtesy of Anna Kooris/Netflix

"It's been a while, huh?" he says in the trailer, released Thursday.

Show creator, writer and executive producer April Blair, who also worked on Wednesday, told Netflix's Tudum that the pair's "antagonist chemistry just crackles."

"It just really set the whole season in motion," she said.

The series will follow three families involved in the Texas ranching business and will explore how their lives overlap, according to an official synopsis.

"At its core, Ransom Canyon isn't just a town, it's an idea," Blair said. "It's the painful longing for your first love. It's the burning desire to protect your family. It's cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home... Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of texas and the dramas and romances that we created there."

Ransom Canyon also stars James Brolin, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner, Jaren K. Robledo, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Niko Guardado, Philip Winchester, Justin Johnson Cortez and Kenneth Miller.

The series will begin streaming April 17.