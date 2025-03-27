Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 27, 2025 / 2:58 PM

Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel reunite in 'Ransom Canyon' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Josh Duhamel stars in "Ransom Canyon," which arrives on Netflix April 17. Photo Courtesy of Anna Kooris/Netflix
1 of 5 | Josh Duhamel stars in "Ransom Canyon," which arrives on Netflix April 17. Photo Courtesy of Anna Kooris/Netflix

March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Ransom Canyon, a romantic drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.

Duhamel portrays rancher and widower Staten Kirkland, who reunites with Quinn O'Grady (Kelly) when she returns to Texas after living briefly in New York.

Advertisement

"It's been a while, huh?" he says in the trailer, released Thursday.

Show creator, writer and executive producer April Blair, who also worked on Wednesday, told Netflix's Tudum that the pair's "antagonist chemistry just crackles."

"It just really set the whole season in motion," she said.

The series will follow three families involved in the Texas ranching business and will explore how their lives overlap, according to an official synopsis.

"At its core, Ransom Canyon isn't just a town, it's an idea," Blair said. "It's the painful longing for your first love. It's the burning desire to protect your family. It's cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home... Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of texas and the dramas and romances that we created there."

Ransom Canyon also stars James Brolin, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner, Jaren K. Robledo, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Niko Guardado, Philip Winchester, Justin Johnson Cortez and Kenneth Miller.

Advertisement

The series will begin streaming April 17.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix drops lyric video for Evanescence's 'Afterlife' from 'Devil May Cry'
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix drops lyric video for Evanescence's 'Afterlife' from 'Devil May Cry'
March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix released an official lyric video for "Afterlife," an Evanescence song from the soundtrack of upcoming animated series "Devil May Cry."
Enrico Colantoni plays self on 'Suits LA': 'I saw the funny in it'
TV // 4 hours ago
Enrico Colantoni plays self on 'Suits LA': 'I saw the funny in it'
NEW YORK, March 27 (UPI) -- Enrico Colantoni told UPI he knew he'd be in good hands when his former "Just Shoot Me" writer asked him to play himself in an episode of his new legal drama "Suits LA."
'Baby Reindeer' leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations
TV // 4 hours ago
'Baby Reindeer' leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards are in, and "Baby Reindeer" scored 8 nods, while "Mr. Bates vs The Post Office," "Rivals" and "Slow Horses" followed with six nominations each.
Michelle Monaghan says she doesn't judge her 'White Lotus' character
TV // 5 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan says she doesn't judge her 'White Lotus' character
March 27 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan discussed her "White Lotus" character, Jaclyn, and shared her friends' reactions to the hookup when she visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
TV // 7 hours ago
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
March 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Tomlinson's talk-show, "After Midnight," is ending after two seasons.
CBS renews Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' for Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
CBS renews Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' for Season 2
March 27 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it renewed "Watson," its hit drama starring Morris Chestnut as the titular sleuth, for Season 2.
Candace Cameron Bure eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 8 hours ago
Candace Cameron Bure eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 27 (UPI) -- Candace Cameron Bure became the latest celebrity to get the boot from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
TV // 10 hours ago
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
NEW YORK, March 26 (UPI) -- Sonya Cassidy told UPI Susan Duffy, the Drug Enforcement Agency officer she plays in "Reacher" Season 3, is surprised to find herself bonding with a man who doesn't play by the rules.
BBC, Netflix share first photos from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'
TV // 23 hours ago
BBC, Netflix share first photos from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'
March 26 (UPI) -- Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams and more star in upcoming limited series "The Bombing of Pan Am 103," which tells the true story of the explosion of a passenger plane over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988.
Leva Bonaparte exits 'Southern Charm'
TV // 23 hours ago
Leva Bonaparte exits 'Southern Charm'
March 26 (UPI) -- Leva Bonaparte is departing "Southern Charm," although she will continue to focus on Bravo's "Southern Hospitality" show. She announced the move on social media Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement