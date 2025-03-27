Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons

Taylor Tomlinson's "After Midnight" is ending after two seasons this June. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Tomlinson's talk-show, After Midnight, is ending after two seasons. The only female-led, U.S. late-night TV chat program is slated to wrap up in June. Advertisement

CBS does not plan to fill the time slot with original programming after that.

"Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I'll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey," Tomlinson said in a statement Wednesday.

"Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time," she added. "I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories."