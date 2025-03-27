'Baby Reindeer' leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

1 of 5 | Richard Gadd and "Baby Reindeer" are nominated at the BAFTA TV Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards are in. Netflix's Baby Reindeer, starring Richard Gadd as a comedian with a stalker (Jessica Gunning), was the most-nominated series with eight nods. Advertisement

The shows Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses were nominated for six honors apiece.

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip described 2024 as "a standout year for television."

"The drama of sport, the truth of fiction, the humanity of documentary, the poignancy of comedy, serious entertainment -- this year's nominees reflect every aspect of the human condition," she said in a statement. "UK television is at the top of its game, and it is a privilege at BAFTA to showcase the work of our incredibly talented nominees at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises."

Nominees for Leading Actress include Marisa Abela (Industry), Monica Dolan (Mr. Bates vs The Post Office), Sharon D Clarke (Mr. Loverman), Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Billie Piper (Scoop) and Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing).

In addition to Gadd, David Tennant (Rivals), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Lennie James (Mr. Loverman), Martin Freeman (The Responder) and Toby Jones (Mr. Bates vs The Post Office) are all up for Leading Actor.

The Traitors host Alan Cumming will host the TV Awards, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer May 11, while Stacey Dooley will host the April 27 Craft Awards.

The BAFTA Film Awards were presented in February.

