Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 26, 2025 / 2:21 PM

'SisterS': Sarah Goldberg, Susan Stanley series renewed for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Season 2 of "SisterS" starring Susan Stanley (L) and Sarah Golberg is now filming. Photo courtesy of Anthony Fascione/IFC and AMC+
Season 2 of "SisterS" starring Susan Stanley (L) and Sarah Golberg is now filming. Photo courtesy of Anthony Fascione/IFC and AMC+

March 26 (UPI) -- SisterS will return to AMC+ and IFC for a second season.

IFC and AMC+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the dark comedy series for Season 2. Real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley star as sisters Sare and Suze.

Advertisement

"Season 2 picks up in Dublin, 18 months after Sare (Sarah Goldberg) had abandoned her sister Suze (Susan Stanley), who had just discovered she can't have the biological child she has just figured out she wants," an official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile in Canada, Sara realizes she is floating in the dreamy haze of denial about who she is but thinks she has managed to board the 'perfect life' train, just in the nick of time."

Sare invites Suze to her wedding, prompting a reunion.

Goldberg and Stanley are best friends off camera, and AMC Networks executive Shannon Cooper said that, "The dynamic chemistry the ladies bring to the screen is raw, emotional and relatable."

The show also stars Donal Logue, Sophie Thompson, Sonja Smits, Barbara Brennan, Jim Annan, Dylan Taylor, Vanessa Matsui, Peter Keleghan and Linda Kash. Season 2 will air sometime in 2026, although a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Renee Zellweger to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5
TV // 3 minutes ago
Renee Zellweger to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5
March 26 (UPI) -- "Bridget Jones" actress Renee Zellweger will join Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 on Hulu.
Live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series coming to Netflix from Arrowverse, 'Riverdale' producers
TV // 53 minutes ago
Live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series coming to Netflix from Arrowverse, 'Riverdale' producers
March 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced a live-action "Scooby-Doo" series on Wednesday. Berlanti Productions and showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are developing the eight-episode series.
'WondLa' Season 2 to arrive on Apple TV+ April 25
TV // 1 hour ago
'WondLa' Season 2 to arrive on Apple TV+ April 25
March 26 (UPI) -- "Wondla," the animated adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi's book series, will return to Apple TV+ for Season 2 April 25. The streamer announced the release date and shared first-look photos on Wednesday.
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
TV // 5 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
March 26 (UPI) -- "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss said she is still working on the show's sixth and final season as a director and executive producer ahead of its premiere on Hulu.
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
TV // 6 hours ago
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
March 26 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" actress and producer Jenna Ortega confirmed pop icon Lady Gaga will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix comedy-drama series, which finished filming in December.
Garcelle Beauvais exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 1 day ago
Garcelle Beauvais exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
March 25 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Garcelle Beauvais announced she won't return to star in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15.
John Lithgow to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 1 day ago
John Lithgow to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 25 (UPI) -- John Lithgow is reprising his role as the Trinity Killer in "Dexter: Resurrection."
Alan Cumming, Questlove share 'Happy Place' in CNN series
TV // 1 day ago
Alan Cumming, Questlove share 'Happy Place' in CNN series
March 25 (UPI) -- CNN is previewing "My Happy Place," a celebrity travel series starring "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming and Roots drummer Questlove.
Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara attend premiere of 'The Studio'
TV // 1 day ago
Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara attend premiere of 'The Studio'
March 25 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara were among the cast members who attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "The Studio" Monday.
Grant Ellis proposes in 'Bachelor' Season 29 finale
TV // 1 day ago
Grant Ellis proposes in 'Bachelor' Season 29 finale
March 25 (UPI) -- Grant Ellis proposed in the last episode of "The Bachelor" Season 29 after falling for both Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement