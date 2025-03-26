Season 2 of "SisterS" starring Susan Stanley (L) and Sarah Golberg is now filming. Photo courtesy of Anthony Fascione/IFC and AMC+

March 26 (UPI) -- SisterS will return to AMC+ and IFC for a second season. IFC and AMC+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the dark comedy series for Season 2. Real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley star as sisters Sare and Suze.

"Season 2 picks up in Dublin, 18 months after Sare (Sarah Goldberg) had abandoned her sister Suze (Susan Stanley), who had just discovered she can't have the biological child she has just figured out she wants," an official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile in Canada, Sara realizes she is floating in the dreamy haze of denial about who she is but thinks she has managed to board the 'perfect life' train, just in the nick of time."

Sare invites Suze to her wedding, prompting a reunion.

Goldberg and Stanley are best friends off camera, and AMC Networks executive Shannon Cooper said that, "The dynamic chemistry the ladies bring to the screen is raw, emotional and relatable."

The show also stars Donal Logue, Sophie Thompson, Sonja Smits, Barbara Brennan, Jim Annan, Dylan Taylor, Vanessa Matsui, Peter Keleghan and Linda Kash. Season 2 will air sometime in 2026, although a specific release date has not yet been announced.

