Renee Zellweger to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

1 of 3 | Renee Zellweger, winner of Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy," appears backstage with her Oscar during the Academy Awards in 2020. She is due to star in Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Bridget Jones actress Renee Zellweger is set to join the cast of Hulu's comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building in Season 5. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the show's Instagram account Wednesday. Advertisement

"Welcome to the building, Renee Zellweger!" reads the caption.

The photo shows a director's chair with Zellweger's name on the back, and the news quickly generated excitement from fans.

"You get more and more iconic every season," one comment reads.

Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon all appeared in Season 4 alongside series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Advertisement

Season 5 will also feature Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key, Deadline reports.

The series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they try to find the truth behind a death in their building.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years," an official synopsis reads. "Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Zellweger, 55, has starred in the Bridget Jones films, Jerry Maguire, Nurse Betty, Cold Mountain.

