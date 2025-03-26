Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 26, 2025 / 3:20 PM

Renee Zellweger to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Renee Zellweger, winner of Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy," appears backstage with her Oscar during the Academy Awards in 2020. She is due to star in Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Renee Zellweger, winner of Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy," appears backstage with her Oscar during the Academy Awards in 2020. She is due to star in Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Bridget Jones actress Renee Zellweger is set to join the cast of Hulu's comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building in Season 5.

The news was confirmed in a social media post on the show's Instagram account Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Welcome to the building, Renee Zellweger!" reads the caption.

The photo shows a director's chair with Zellweger's name on the back, and the news quickly generated excitement from fans.

"You get more and more iconic every season," one comment reads.

Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon all appeared in Season 4 alongside series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Advertisement

Season 5 will also feature Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key, Deadline reports.

The series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they try to find the truth behind a death in their building.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years," an official synopsis reads. "Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Zellweger, 55, has starred in the Bridget Jones films, Jerry Maguire, Nurse Betty, Cold Mountain.

Renee Zellweger turns 50: A look back

Renee Zellweger arrives at the premiere of "Nurse Betty" on September 6, 2000 in New York City. Zellweger plays Betty in the film. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

BBC, Netflix share first photos from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'
TV // 23 minutes ago
BBC, Netflix share first photos from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'
March 26 (UPI) -- Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams and more star in upcoming limited series "The Bombing of Pan Am 103," which tells the true story of the explosion of a passenger plane over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988.
Leva Bonaparte exits 'Southern Charm'
TV // 46 minutes ago
Leva Bonaparte exits 'Southern Charm'
March 26 (UPI) -- Leva Bonaparte is departing "Southern Charm," although she will continue to focus on Bravo's "Southern Hospitality" show. She announced the move on social media Wednesday.
Live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series coming to Netflix from Arrowverse, 'Riverdale' producers
TV // 2 hours ago
Live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series coming to Netflix from Arrowverse, 'Riverdale' producers
March 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced a live-action "Scooby-Doo" series on Wednesday. Berlanti Productions and showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are developing the eight-episode series.
'SisterS': Sarah Goldberg, Susan Stanley series renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'SisterS': Sarah Goldberg, Susan Stanley series renewed for Season 2
March 26 (UPI) -- "SisterS," a dark comedy series starring real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley, was renewed for Season 2 at IFC and AMC+.
'WondLa' Season 2 to arrive on Apple TV+ April 25
TV // 2 hours ago
'WondLa' Season 2 to arrive on Apple TV+ April 25
March 26 (UPI) -- "Wondla," the animated adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi's book series, will return to Apple TV+ for Season 2 April 25. The streamer announced the release date and shared first-look photos on Wednesday.
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
TV // 7 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
March 26 (UPI) -- "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss said she is still working on the show's sixth and final season as a director and executive producer ahead of its premiere on Hulu.
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
TV // 7 hours ago
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
March 26 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" actress and producer Jenna Ortega confirmed pop icon Lady Gaga will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix comedy-drama series, which finished filming in December.
Garcelle Beauvais exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 1 day ago
Garcelle Beauvais exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
March 25 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Garcelle Beauvais announced she won't return to star in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15.
John Lithgow to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 1 day ago
John Lithgow to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 25 (UPI) -- John Lithgow is reprising his role as the Trinity Killer in "Dexter: Resurrection."
Alan Cumming, Questlove share 'Happy Place' in CNN series
TV // 1 day ago
Alan Cumming, Questlove share 'Happy Place' in CNN series
March 25 (UPI) -- CNN is previewing "My Happy Place," a celebrity travel series starring "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming and Roots drummer Questlove.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement