March 26, 2025 / 8:51 AM

Jenna Ortega recalls Lady Gaga's arrival on 'Wednesday' set

By Jessica Inman
Jenna Ortega arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2. She talked about working with Lady Gaga on "The Late Show" Tuesday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jenna Ortega arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2. She talked about working with Lady Gaga on "The Late Show" Tuesday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Wednesday actress and producer Jenna Ortega confirmed pop icon Lady Gaga will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix comedy-drama series, which finished filming in December.

"We've got Lady Gaga joining our show, which we are so, so unbelievably excited," Ortega, 22, told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday. "...She is so sweet, so humble, just a normal person and it's beautiful and amazing and it's intimidating when someone is so talented but so cool at the same time."

The series stars Ortega as the titular Addams Family character. Season 1 arrived on the streamer in 2022, catapulting Ortega to stardom. She has since starred in the 2023 film Scream VI, the 2024 film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Death of a Unicorn, which is now playing.

Ortega did not disclose who Gaga will portray in the sophomore season, which was shot in Dublin. She did however share how the set was transformed for Gaga's arrival.

"We had a normal functioning set, and I remember pulling up to work the day of and suddenly there was like truck after truck after truck," Ortega told Colbert. "I was walking and I tripped on this walkway and I didn't understand what the walkway was and they had like rolled out this walkway for her to exit from the trailer to the tents. I went to my tent to hang out and they replaced my dirty tent with like brand-new tents."

"I had a barber's chair, they gave me fancy water, everything, we like really did it up for her, guys. We really wanted to impress her," she added.

Gaga, who released her album Mayhem March 7, most recently starred in the film Joker: Folie a Deux.

Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Noah Taylor and Joanna Lumley will also join the cast for Wednesday Season 2.

