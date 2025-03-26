1 of 5 | Elisabeth Moss attends the Toronto International Film Festival screening of Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale" in 2022. She shared that she was not sad to finish filming when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is opening up about ending Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale after six seasons on the streamer. "We don't want to overstay our welcome," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. "You always want to kind of be the people that you leave the party early and I think our story is coming to a close." Advertisement

In the show, Moss portrays June, aka Offred -- one of the women forced by her totalitarian government to be a surrogate for a wealthy family. The series was inspired by the 1985 novel penned by Margaret Atwood. In Season 6, June leads an uprising.

Moss also directs the first two, and final two, episodes this year, she told Kimmel.

"Was it sad the last day of shooting?" Kimmel asked.

"No," Moss replied, adding that her roles as a director and executive producer mean that her work is far from over.

"So, we're still working on the show in post," she said.

Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles star.

The first season of the show premiered in 2017, and Season 6 will arrive on Hulu April 8.