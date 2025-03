1 of 5 | Greg Berlanti, seen at the 2024 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is producing a live-action "Scooby-Doo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen. | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday it has ordered a live-action Scooby-Doo series. No casting or release date was set but the streaming service ordered eight episodes. The modern-day origin story will tell how the dog met his human friends Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy. Three are attending a summer camp and Velma is a local when they meet the dog who witnessed a supernatural murder. Advertisement

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are writers, showrunners and executive producers. Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and London Redman executive produce.

Berlanti brought DC Comics Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and more to television for The CW. They also produced Riverdale for The CW and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix, both based on Archie Comics.

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner are also executive producers.

Two live-action Scooby-Doo films were produced in 2002 and 2004. Freddie Prinze, Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillard played Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy respectively.

The original animated series Scooby-Doo Where Are You? began in 1969.