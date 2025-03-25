Trending
March 25, 2025 / 9:46 AM

Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara attend premiere of 'The Studio'

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Seth Rogen attends the premiere of Apple TV's dramatic comedy "The Studio" on Monday.Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
March 25 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara were among the cast members who attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ series The Studio Monday.

Rogen, 42, wore a cream suit and tinted glasses to the Los Angeles screening.

In addition to portraying flustered film studio executive Matt Remick, Rogen was, alongside Evan Goldberg, the series creator and director. The pair were also members of the writing and executive producing team.

The show, which premieres Wednesday, shows Remick attempt to make great movies while facing various industry pressures.

O'Hara, 71, portrays Patty in the show, and she wore a pinstripe blouse tucked into a black sequin skirt at the premiere.

Other cast members who attended the premiere included Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, Dewayne Perkins, Keyla Monterroso Mejia.

