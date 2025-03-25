Trending
TV
March 25, 2025 / 1:31 PM

Garcelle Beauvais exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

By Jessica Inman
Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 25 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais won't return for future seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress and television personality, 58, announced the news in a video Tuesday on Instagram.

"It's been a wild ride, I mean some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened," the star said. "But it's been a ride nevertheless."

Beauvais, who appeared in the 2023 film Black Girl Missing, which she also produced, cited family as one of her two reasons for taking a step back.

Her sons Jax and Jaid Nilon are due to start their senior year of high school, while Jaid is also embarking on a modeling career, and Beauvais wants to be present for those moments.

"And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in -- I can't tell you anything right now but you'll know soon," she said.

The former The Real cohost joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 10.

"As the first African-American Housewife in the beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that. Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!" she said.

Andy Cohen, who executive produces the franchise, apparently told Beauvais that she could return to the series "anytime."

She ended her video with a heartfelt moment of gratitude for her fans.

"Thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me, or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It's not goodbye, it's see ya later. So, see ya later."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its 14th season on Bravo. The season stars Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John.

