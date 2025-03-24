Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 24, 2025 / 10:20 AM

'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 13

By Jessica Inman

March 24 (UPI) -- Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart series will return for Season 13.

The network announced the renewal as the show aired its Season 12 finale Sunday.

Advertisement

"Inspired by Janette Oke's bestselling book series about the Canadian West, When Calls the Hearts follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley," an official synopsis reads. "...Embracing love again after the death of her husband and taking care of her son, Elizabeth continues to teach the children of Hope Valley all while trying to navigate the challenges in her life."

In addition to Krakow, the series also stars Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

Season 13 is slated to air on Hallmark Channel and stream on Hallmark+ in 2026.

Advertisement

"Yes, can hardly wait," wrote one fan in the announcement post's comments. "We must find a way to have time fly faster. Extremely happy!"

Another commenter remarked that it felt like a long time to wait for another season.

"Hearties are far more than a fan-base -- they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley," Samantha DiPippo, an executive at Hallmark Media, said, per Deadline.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Varada Sethu joins Ncuti Gatwa on the TARDIS in 'Doctor Who' trailer
TV // 33 minutes ago
Varada Sethu joins Ncuti Gatwa on the TARDIS in 'Doctor Who' trailer
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming new season of "Doctor Who," which sees 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa teaming up with new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.
Alan Cumming to host BAFTA TV Awards ceremony
TV // 3 hours ago
Alan Cumming to host BAFTA TV Awards ceremony
March 24 (UPI) -- Alan Cumming has signed on to host the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony this spring.
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that "1923" actor Robert Patrick and "SEAL Team" actor Beau Knapp are joining the cast of "Tulsa King" Season 3.
'Severance' renewed for Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Severance' renewed for Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- "Severance" has been renewed for Season 3 following its Season 2 finale, Apple TV+ announced Friday.
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
TV // 3 days ago
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
March 20 (UPI) -- AMC released a clip from Sunday's episode of "Dark Winds" on Thursday, which takes Bernadette (Jessica Matten) and Chee's (Kiowa Gordon) relationship to the next level.
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
TV // 3 days ago
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
March 20 (UPI) -- Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and more star in "The Four Seasons," a series adaptation of the 1981 romantic comedy.
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
TV // 3 days ago
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Daryl "Chill" Mitchell told UPI he wanted to star in the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears" because it was the chance to play a fun character opposite his old "Galaxy Quest" co-star Tim Allen.
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
TV // 3 days ago
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
March 20 (UPI) -- The seventh season of Showtime original series "The Chi" will premiere in May, and will debut on demand and streaming two days before airing on the cable network.
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
TV // 4 days ago
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it is casting for "The Golden Ticket," a new reality competition series inspired by Roald Dahl's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
TV // 4 days ago
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
March 20 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Elementary" actress Natalie Dormer has signed on to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new BritBox and ITV series, "The Lady."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement