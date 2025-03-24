Trending
March 24, 2025 / 2:03 PM

Diego Luna prepares for 'different kind of mission' in 'Andor' Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Disney+ is previewing the final chapter of its "Rogue One" prequel series. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios
1 of 5 | Disney+ is previewing the final chapter of its "Rogue One" prequel series. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing Season 2 of its Rogue One prequel series Andor, which arrives on the streamer April 22.

The trailer, released Monday, shows Luna, who portrays Cassian Andor in the series and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as he prepares for war.

"The Empire cannot win," he says in the preview.

Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen and Mon Mothma, portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona and Genevieve O'Reilly, respectively, are part of the rebellion, an official synopsis says.

"From the halls of the halls of the Imperial Senate, where Senator Mothma gives an impassioned speech, to every far-flung corner of the galaxy where regular denizens are just trying to survive, the latest trailer promises a different kind of mission for the fledgling rebels we know," the description continues.

The series finale will be released in four three-episode "chapters," and they are meant to cover the four years prior to the 2016 film.

Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker also star.

