March 21, 2025 / 3:38 PM

Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Beau Knapp attends a screening of the film "Super 8" in 2011. He is joining Season 3 of "Tulsa King." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 3 | Cast member Beau Knapp attends a screening of the film "Super 8" in 2011. He is joining Season 3 of "Tulsa King." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that 1923 actor Robert Patrick and SEAL Team actor Beau Knapp are joining the cast of Tulsa King Season 3.

Patrick and Knapp will portray father-son duo Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire, respectively.

In a press release, Jeremiah is described as "a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business," while his Cole is "a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes."

The actors join Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delaney.

"Season two followed Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) and his crew as they encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa, the official description continues.

The Season 3 renewal was announced Tuesday.

'Severance' renewed for Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
'Severance' renewed for Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- "Severance" has been renewed for Season 3 following its Season 2 finale, Apple TV+ announced Friday.
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
TV // 23 hours ago
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
March 20 (UPI) -- AMC released a clip from Sunday's episode of "Dark Winds" on Thursday, which takes Bernadette (Jessica Matten) and Chee's (Kiowa Gordon) relationship to the next level.
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
TV // 1 day ago
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
March 20 (UPI) -- Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and more star in "The Four Seasons," a series adaptation of the 1981 romantic comedy.
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
TV // 1 day ago
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Daryl "Chill" Mitchell told UPI he wanted to star in the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears" because it was the chance to play a fun character opposite his old "Galaxy Quest" co-star Tim Allen.
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
March 20 (UPI) -- The seventh season of Showtime original series "The Chi" will premiere in May, and will debut on demand and streaming two days before airing on the cable network.
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it is casting for "The Golden Ticket," a new reality competition series inspired by Roald Dahl's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
TV // 1 day ago
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
March 20 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Elementary" actress Natalie Dormer has signed on to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new BritBox and ITV series, "The Lady."
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 20 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek has been eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
TV // 1 day ago
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Annaleigh Ashford told UPI she wanted to star in "Happy Face" because the TV drama offers a fresh spin on the true-crime genre by telling the story from the perspective of the perpetrator's child.
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is leading a rebellion in the sixth and final season "The Handmaid's Tale," which arrives on Hulu April 8.
