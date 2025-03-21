Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3

1 of 3 | Cast member Beau Knapp attends a screening of the film "Super 8" in 2011. He is joining Season 3 of "Tulsa King." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that 1923 actor Robert Patrick and SEAL Team actor Beau Knapp are joining the cast of Tulsa King Season 3. Patrick and Knapp will portray father-son duo Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire, respectively. Advertisement

In a press release, Jeremiah is described as "a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business," while his Cole is "a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes."

The actors join Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delaney.

"Season two followed Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) and his crew as they encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa, the official description continues.

The Season 3 renewal was announced Tuesday.