Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 20, 2025 / 7:59 AM

Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV

By Karen Butler
Natalie Dormer is set to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new limited series, "The Lady." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Natalie Dormer is set to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new limited series, "The Lady." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and Elementary actress Natalie Dormer has signed on to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new BritBox and ITV series, The Lady.

How to Have Sex alum Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Sarah's former royal aide-turned-murderer Jane Andrews and Ed Speleers from Downton Abbey and Outlander has been cast as Thomas Cressman, Andrews' businessman boyfriend and eventual stabbing victim.

Advertisement

The cast for the four-part drama -- which is set in the late 1990s and early 2000s -- will also include Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

"The Lady charts the rise and fall of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, whose rags to riches fairy tale fell apart when she was convicted of murder. Once a young working-class girl, Jane answered an advertisement in a magazine and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York's dresser at Buckingham Palace," the networks said in press release Wednesday.

"Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper-classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service," the summary added. "Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."

Advertisement

Ferguson is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, King Charles' younger brother.

Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade in London

Members of the British Royal Family watch the flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 11, 2016, during the annual Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 26 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 20 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek has been eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
TV // 2 hours ago
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Annaleigh Ashford told UPI she wanted to star in "Happy Face" because the TV drama offers a fresh spin on the true-crime genre by telling the story from the perspective of the perpetrator's child.
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is leading a rebellion in the sixth and final season "The Handmaid's Tale," which arrives on Hulu April 8.
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
TV // 16 hours ago
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
March 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein's first stand-up comedy special, "The Second Best Night of Your Life, will air in April.
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
TV // 16 hours ago
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its next three hosts and musical guests on Wednesday, including Oscar winner Mikey Madison.
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
TV // 17 hours ago
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
March 19 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 5 of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," starring Christopher Meloni.
'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
TV // 18 hours ago
'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
March 19 (UPI) -- Max is previewing J.J. Abrams' crime drama series "Duster," starring "Lost" actor Josh Holloway.
'School Spirits': Peyton List series renewed for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'School Spirits': Peyton List series renewed for Season 3
March 19 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing an upcoming third season for "School Spirits," which is set to arrive on the streamer in 2026.
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
TV // 20 hours ago
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
March 19 (UPI) -- Streaming platform Max will release an American Sign Language version of "The Last of Us" Season 1 on March 31 and provide an ASL option for Season 2.
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 20 hours ago
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
March 19 (UPI) -- Bill Burr appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about starring in "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway, his new stand-up special "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" -- and his opinion of "nerd" Elon Musk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement