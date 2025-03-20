Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 20, 2025 / 7:33 AM

James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
James Van Der Beek was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night on FOX. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | James Van Der Beek was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night on FOX. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Dawson's Creek and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 alum James Van Der Beek has been eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old actor -- who recently battled colorectal cancer -- was dressed as a griffin as he sang "Something in the Water" and "I Had Some Help" on the FOX competition series.

Advertisement

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 are Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the singing contest, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
TV // 15 minutes ago
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
March 20 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Elementary" actress Natalie Dormer has signed on to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new BritBox and ITV series, "The Lady."
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
TV // 2 hours ago
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Annaleigh Ashford told UPI she wanted to star in "Happy Face" because the TV drama offers a fresh spin on the true-crime genre by telling the story from the perspective of the perpetrator's child.
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is leading a rebellion in the sixth and final season "The Handmaid's Tale," which arrives on Hulu April 8.
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
TV // 16 hours ago
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
March 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein's first stand-up comedy special, "The Second Best Night of Your Life, will air in April.
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
TV // 16 hours ago
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its next three hosts and musical guests on Wednesday, including Oscar winner Mikey Madison.
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
TV // 18 hours ago
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
March 19 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 5 of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," starring Christopher Meloni.
'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
TV // 18 hours ago
'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
March 19 (UPI) -- Max is previewing J.J. Abrams' crime drama series "Duster," starring "Lost" actor Josh Holloway.
'School Spirits': Peyton List series renewed for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'School Spirits': Peyton List series renewed for Season 3
March 19 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing an upcoming third season for "School Spirits," which is set to arrive on the streamer in 2026.
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
TV // 20 hours ago
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
March 19 (UPI) -- Streaming platform Max will release an American Sign Language version of "The Last of Us" Season 1 on March 31 and provide an ASL option for Season 2.
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 21 hours ago
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
March 19 (UPI) -- Bill Burr appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about starring in "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway, his new stand-up special "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" -- and his opinion of "nerd" Elon Musk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement