March 20, 2025 / 2:57 PM

'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake

By UPI Staff
Tina Fey co-created and stars in the Netflix adaptation of "Four Seasons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tina Fey co-created and stars in the Netflix adaptation of "Four Seasons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Four Seasons.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Thursday featuring Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

The Four Seasons is a series adaptation of the 1981 romantic comedy film of the same name. The original starred Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno and more as three New York City couples who vacation together in each of the four seasons.

The Netflix show is created by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, who previously collaborated on 30 Rock. The series follows three couples whose vacation is upended when they learn one couple plans to split up.

Fey and Carell star with Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.

The Four Seasons premieres May 1 on Netflix.

Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
TV // 2 hours ago
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Daryl "Chill" Mitchell told UPI he wanted to star in the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears" because it was the chance to play a fun character opposite his old "Galaxy Quest" co-star Tim Allen.
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
March 20 (UPI) -- The seventh season of Showtime original series "The Chi" will premiere in May, and will debut on demand and streaming two days before airing on the cable network.
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it is casting for "The Golden Ticket," a new reality competition series inspired by Roald Dahl's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
TV // 7 hours ago
Natalie Dormer, Ed Speleers to star in 'The Lady' for BritBox, ITV
March 20 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Elementary" actress Natalie Dormer has signed on to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the new BritBox and ITV series, "The Lady."
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 8 hours ago
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 20 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek has been eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
TV // 10 hours ago
Annaleigh Ashford: 'Happy Face' explores unique trauma of a serial killer's daughter
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Annaleigh Ashford told UPI she wanted to star in "Happy Face" because the TV drama offers a fresh spin on the true-crime genre by telling the story from the perspective of the perpetrator's child.
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is leading a rebellion in the sixth and final season "The Handmaid's Tale," which arrives on Hulu April 8.
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
TV // 23 hours ago
Brett Goldstein's first comedy special to air on HBO in April
March 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein's first stand-up comedy special, "The Second Best Night of Your Life, will air in April.
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm to host 'SNL'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its next three hosts and musical guests on Wednesday, including Oscar winner Mikey Madison.
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
Christopher Meloni gets in car wreck in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5
March 19 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 5 of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," starring Christopher Meloni.
