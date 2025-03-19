Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 19, 2025 / 12:21 PM

'School Spirits': Peyton List series renewed for Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Peyton List stars in "School Spirits," which has been given the green light for Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Peyton List stars in "School Spirits," which has been given the green light for Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing an upcoming third season for School Spirits, which is set to arrive on the streamer in 2026.

A 10-second clip shows series star Peyton List, 26, running across a school campus.

Advertisement

List portrays Maddie, who realizes in Season 1 that she is caught in some kind of purgatory with ghosts of one-time high school students and a former teacher.

Meanwhile, her living friends try to understand what happened to her.

The show's second chapter reveals that she "is still stuck in the afterlife with the knowledge of what happened to her and must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life, an official synopsis states.

Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman and Milo Manheim also starred in the sophomore season.

"We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast," said Shauna Phelan, an executive with Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, in the press release.

Sesaon 2 arrived on the streaming platform Jan. 30.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Duster' teaser introduces Max's 1970s crime drama
March 19 (UPI) -- Max is previewing J.J. Abrams' crime drama series "Duster," starring "Lost" actor Josh Holloway.
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
TV // 2 hours ago
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
March 19 (UPI) -- Streaming platform Max will release an American Sign Language version of "The Last of Us" Season 1 on March 31 and provide an ASL option for Season 2.
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
March 19 (UPI) -- Bill Burr appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about starring in "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway, his new stand-up special "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" -- and his opinion of "nerd" Elon Musk.
'Sex Lives of College Girls' canceled; no Season 4
TV // 21 hours ago
'Sex Lives of College Girls' canceled; no Season 4
March 18 (UPI) -- "Sex Lives of College Girls" won't be returning for Season 4 at Max.
'Tulsa King' renewed for Season 3
TV // 22 hours ago
'Tulsa King' renewed for Season 3
March 18 (UPI) -- "Tulsa King" has been given the green light for Season 3, which is now filming.
'The Buccaneers' Season 2 to premiere in June
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Buccaneers' Season 2 to premiere in June
March 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s period drama "The Buccaneers" will return for a sophomore season June 18, with "Gossip Girl's" Leighton Meester joining the cast.
Disney+ launches 'Simpsons' 24/7 stream
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ launches 'Simpsons' 24/7 stream
March 18 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" is now streaming nonstop for Disney+ premium subscribers.
'The Chelsea Detective': Adrian Scarborough solves murders, tries online dating
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chelsea Detective': Adrian Scarborough solves murders, tries online dating
March 17 (UPI) -- Acorn TV is previewing Season 3 of crime drama "The Chelsea Detective," which premieres on the platform April 7.
James Buckley, Joe Thomas to spoof Oasis brothers in Red Nose Day sketch
TV // 1 day ago
James Buckley, Joe Thomas to spoof Oasis brothers in Red Nose Day sketch
March 17 (UPI) -- "Inbetweeners" stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to spoof Britpop superstars Oasis in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025.
'Fight for Glory' trailer revisits 2024 World Series
TV // 2 days ago
'Fight for Glory' trailer revisits 2024 World Series
March 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series," a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
The Eagles add four dates to residency at Las Vegas Sphere
The Eagles add four dates to residency at Las Vegas Sphere
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement