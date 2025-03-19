1 of 5 | Christopher Meloni stars in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 5. Photo courtesy of Peacock

March 19 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. A trailer, released Wednesday, begins with Detective Elliot Stabler, who is portrayed by Christopher Meloni, in confession.

"I've promised people that I would save them," he says. "But I have not been keeping my word. I'm going to do everything I can to stop it, so I guess we should add prideful defiance to my list of sins."

The trailer culminates in a car crash that sends Stabler to the hospital.

According to an official synopsis, Stabler "returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss."

Danielle Mone Truitt portrays Sergeant Ayanna Bell, who helms the organized crime control bureau that employs Stabler.

The upcoming chapter will examine "the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome," the official description continues.

Rick Gonzalez, Ainsley Seiger and Dean Norris also star.



The first pair of episodes will premiere April 17 on Peacock, marking a switch from the show's previous home on NBC.