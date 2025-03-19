Trending
March 19, 2025 / 3:52 PM

Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of the motion picture crime drama "The Kitchen" in 2019. The final chapter of "The Handmaid's Tale," starring Moss, arrives on Hulu in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 19 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is leading a rebellion in the final season The Handmaid's Tale, which arrives on Hulu April 8.

The streamer released a trailer for Season 6 of the series, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, Wednesday.

Moss portrays June, or Offred, as she is called once she is forced to be a surrogate for a wealthy family under the totalitarian government known as Gilead.

"We've been afraid of them," she says as the trailer begins. "Now it's time for them to be afraid of us. "

In addition to Moss, Season 6 will star Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.

"This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom," an official synopsis reads.

