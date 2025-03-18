'Tulsa King' renewed for Season 3

1 of 3 | "Tulsa King" gets the green light for Season 3. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

March 18 (UPI) -- Tulsa King has been given the green light for Season 3, which is now filming. The series stars Sylvester Stallone as the formidable Dwight Manfredi, who was previously a gangster in New York and is now seeking power in Oklahoma. Advertisement

More than 21 million people tuned in for the Season 2 premiere in September.

"In Season 2, Dwight and his crew continue to build up, and defend their growing empire in Tulsa," an official synopsis reads "But they soon realize they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. They face threats from the Kansas City mob, and a very powerful businessman."

Stallone is among the executive producers alongside Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.