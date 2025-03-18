Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 18, 2025 / 3:05 PM

'Tulsa King' renewed for Season 3

By Jessica Inman
"Tulsa King" gets the green light for Season 3. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 3 | "Tulsa King" gets the green light for Season 3. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

March 18 (UPI) -- Tulsa King has been given the green light for Season 3, which is now filming.

The series stars Sylvester Stallone as the formidable Dwight Manfredi, who was previously a gangster in New York and is now seeking power in Oklahoma.

Advertisement

More than 21 million people tuned in for the Season 2 premiere in September.

"In Season 2, Dwight and his crew continue to build up, and defend their growing empire in Tulsa," an official synopsis reads "But they soon realize they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. They face threats from the Kansas City mob, and a very powerful businessman."

Stallone is among the executive producers alongside Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Buccaneers' Season 2 to premiere in June
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Buccaneers' Season 2 to premiere in June
March 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s period drama "The Buccaneers" will return for a sophomore season June 18, with "Gossip Girl's" Leighton Meester joining the cast.
Disney+ launches 'Simpsons' 24/7 stream
TV // 4 hours ago
Disney+ launches 'Simpsons' 24/7 stream
March 18 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" is now streaming nonstop for Disney+ premium subscribers.
'The Chelsea Detective': Adrian Scarborough solves murders, tries online dating
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chelsea Detective': Adrian Scarborough solves murders, tries online dating
March 17 (UPI) -- Acorn TV is previewing Season 3 of crime drama "The Chelsea Detective," which premieres on the platform April 7.
James Buckley, Joe Thomas to spoof Oasis brothers in Red Nose Day sketch
TV // 1 day ago
James Buckley, Joe Thomas to spoof Oasis brothers in Red Nose Day sketch
March 17 (UPI) -- "Inbetweeners" stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to spoof Britpop superstars Oasis in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025.
'Fight for Glory' trailer revisits 2024 World Series
TV // 1 day ago
'Fight for Glory' trailer revisits 2024 World Series
March 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series," a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Volume 3 of K-drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," starring K-pop star IU.
Leslie Bibb's partner cameos on 'White Lotus'
TV // 1 day ago
Leslie Bibb's partner cameos on 'White Lotus'
March 17 (UPI) -- Sam Rockwell, an actor and the partner of "White Lotus" star Leslie Bibb, made a cameo in Sunday's episode.
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
TV // 3 days ago
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
March 15 (UPI) -- The fan-voted MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been canceled for a second consecutive year.
Disney orders a third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
TV // 3 days ago
Disney orders a third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced it ordered a third season of its young-adult, demigod adventure series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Jason Ritter joins DC, HBO series 'Lanterns'
TV // 3 days ago
Jason Ritter joins DC, HBO series 'Lanterns'
March 14 (UPI) -- Jason Ritter is slated to join HBO's upcoming "Lanterns" series inspired by the "Green Lantern" DC comic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Theft charges for stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers dismissed after defendant dies
Theft charges for stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers dismissed after defendant dies
Famous birthdays for March 18: Sutton Foster, Thomas Ian Griffith
Famous birthdays for March 18: Sutton Foster, Thomas Ian Griffith
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement