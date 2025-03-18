Trending
March 18, 2025 / 2:19 PM

'The Buccaneers' Season 2 to premiere in June

By Jessica Inman
Leighton Meester joins the cast in Season 2 of "The Buccaneers." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Leighton Meester joins the cast in Season 2 of "The Buccaneers." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

March 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s period drama The Buccaneers will return for a sophomore season June 18, with Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester joining the cast.

The streamer shared a "Save the Date" teaser Tuesday, more than a year after the Season 1 premiere in 2023.

The series takes its inspiration from an Edith Wharton novel that was never completed. It follows the escapades of a group of young women who arrive in England from America in the 1870s.

"Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders -- England is their home," an official synopsis reads. "In fact, they're practically running the place."

Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah amd Imogen Waterhouse portray the "Buccaneers" once more in Season 2.

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths ..." the synopsis continues.

Season 2 will also star Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida and Meester.

Meester, best known for playing Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, presently stars in Good Cop/Bad Cop.

