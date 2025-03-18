Trending
TV
March 18, 2025 / 4:23 PM

'Sex Lives of College Girls' canceled; no Season 4

By Jessica Inman
Mindy Kaling arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on March 2. She is one of the creators of "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mindy Kaling arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on March 2. She is one of the creators of "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 18 (UPI) -- Sex Lives of College Girls won't be returning for Season 4 at Max.

The series, which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, ran for three seasons before the streamer canceled it.

"Unfortunately, Max has decided not to order a fourth season," Noble wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "We are currently in discussions with some new potential homes for the show, and it's nice that there is so much interest -- but regardless of what happens, I'm proud of this show and the work that so many incredibly talented people put into it."

The final season starred Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence, Mia Rodgers.

The singer Renee Rapp had starred in the first two seasons, and appeared briefly in Season 3 before departing the show.

"No matter what happens, The Sex Lives of College Girls has three seasons that showcased incredible performances and told so many important stories while also managing to fill those stories with laughs," Noble continued.

Noble told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd opted not to conclude Season 3 with a cliffhanger but that characters still had loose ends to tie up.

Deadline reports that the show could ultimately find a new home but that remains unclear.

