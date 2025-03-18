Disney+ launches 'Simpsons' 24/7 stream

Disney+ is streaming "The Simpsons" non-stop for premium subscribers. Photo courtesy of Disney+

March 18 (UPI) -- The Simpsons is now streaming nonstop for Disney+ premium subscribers. The streamer announced in a press release Tuesday that it will air all 35 seasons of the show in order. Advertisement

"The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day -- no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there," said showrunner Matt Selman.

The latest premium offering joins the ranks of such streams as "Throwbacks" which showcases "always -on nostalgic pop culture content."

Action-related content is grouped together into a "Hits & Heroes" stream while documentaries are offered in a "Real Life" stream for premium subscribers.

All Disney+ subscribers have access to a news stream and a stream for kids.

"Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies," said Disney+ senior vice president of programming and content creation Gabe Lewis. "And we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more streams, to more subscribers, later this year."

Disney+ teased the new offering Monday with a clip of the Simpsons watching television together.

