March 17, 2025 / 9:21 AM

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Korean singer and actress IU (Lee Ji-eun) attends the stage greeting event for the film "Broker" in 2022. She stars in "When Life Gives You Tangerines" on Netflix. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Korean singer and actress IU (Lee Ji-eun) attends the stage greeting event for the film "Broker" in 2022. She stars in "When Life Gives You Tangerines" on Netflix. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Volume 3 of K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring K-pop star IU.

The series is a love story between IU's character, Oh Ae-sun, and Yang Gwan-sik, who is portrayed by Park Bo-gum.

"On Jeju Island in the 1960s, the always dependable Gwan-sik falls in love with gifted but troubled Ae-sun -- and, ever since, he's devoted his life to her," an official synopsis reads. "Over the course of several decades, the two fated lovers forge a life together despite the disapproval of Gwan-sik's family and Ae-sun's personal setbacks."

IU also portrays Ae-sun's daughter, Yang Geum-myeong.

In the trailer, viewers hear a woman describe this love: "The strongest wind is one that blows within one's fist-sized heart. Each had their heart rocked by love, and a storm swept through their heart."

Moon So-ri portrays Ae-sun when she gets older, while Park Hae-joon portrays the older version of Gwan-sik.

The series also stars Yeom Hye-ran, Choi Dae-hoon, Kang You-seok, Cha Mi-kyung, Lee Soo-mi, Baek Ji-won, Kim Yong-rim, Na Moon-hee, Oh Min-ae and Jung Hae-kyun.

Volume 3 is set to stream beginning Friday.

