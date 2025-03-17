Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 17, 2025 / 8:51 AM

Leslie Bibb's partner cameos on 'White Lotus'

By Jessica Inman
Sam Rockwell (L) and Leslie Bibb arrive for the SAG Awards in 2020. Rockwell made a cameo in "The White Lotus" Season 3, Episode 5. Bibb is a regular on the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sam Rockwell (L) and Leslie Bibb arrive for the SAG Awards in 2020. Rockwell made a cameo in "The White Lotus" Season 3, Episode 5. Bibb is a regular on the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Sam Rockwell, an actor and the partner of White Lotus star Leslie Bibb, made a cameo in Sunday's episode.

The anthology drama series follows dark circumstances surrounding characters who stay at the fictional White Lotus resort, and Rockwell portrayed Frank in Season 3, Episode 5.

Advertisement

He met up with his desperate friend Rick (Walton Goggins) in Bangkok to deliver a duffle bag that contained a handgun. Rick had just left his girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood) at the hotel so that he could find the man who'd murdered his father.

Frank tells Rick that he has embraced a sober lifestyle after discovering Buddhism.

In the series, Rockwell's character does not know Bibb's character, Kate, who is vacationing at the White Lotus with old friends. But off camera, the duo have been dating for nearly two decades, according to People.

They previously starred together in the 2010 film Iron Man 2.

Goggins and Rockwell also have a relationship in real life.

"Sam is one of my best friends," Goggins told USA Today. "And he's also one of my heroes. It was riddled with anxiety because we know each other so well, and I certainly didn't want to let him down."

Advertisement

New episodes drop Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and Max.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
TV // 31 minutes ago
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' gets Volume 3 trailer
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Volume 3 of K-drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," starring K-pop star IU.
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
TV // 1 day ago
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
March 15 (UPI) -- The fan-voted MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been canceled for a second consecutive year.
Disney orders a third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
TV // 1 day ago
Disney orders a third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced it ordered a third season of its young-adult, demigod adventure series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Jason Ritter joins DC, HBO series 'Lanterns'
TV // 2 days ago
Jason Ritter joins DC, HBO series 'Lanterns'
March 14 (UPI) -- Jason Ritter is slated to join HBO's upcoming "Lanterns" series inspired by the "Green Lantern" DC comic.
'Dark Winds' Season 3 premiere draws 2.2 million viewers
TV // 2 days ago
'Dark Winds' Season 3 premiere draws 2.2 million viewers
March 14 (UPI) -- The Season 3 premiere of acclaimed series "Dark Winds" scored 2.2 million viewers, cable network AMC announced.
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis experience 'Freakier Friday' in sequel trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis experience 'Freakier Friday' in sequel trailer
March 14 (UPI) -- Disney is previewing "Freakier Friday," its "Freaky Friday" sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Jason Sudeikis to return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
Jason Sudeikis to return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4
March 14 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" is set to return for Season 4, Jason Sudeikis and Apple TV+ confirmed Friday.
Kiernan Shipka to star in Season 4 of Industry on BBC, HBO
TV // 3 days ago
Kiernan Shipka to star in Season 4 of Industry on BBC, HBO
March 14 (UPI) -- Kiernan Shipka is set to star in Season 4 of "Industry" on the BBC and HBO.
'BMF' Season 4 gets teaser, June premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'BMF' Season 4 gets teaser, June premiere date
March 13 (UPI) -- A new teaser trailer and first-look images have been released for the fourth season the hit Starz crime drama "BMF" ahead of its June premiere.
Joel, Ellie appear in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 poster
TV // 3 days ago
Joel, Ellie appear in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 poster
March 13 (UPI) -- HBO has unveiled the official poster for Season 2 of "The Last of Us," featuring Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, as anticipation builds for the next chapter of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of pop star with younger siblings
Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of pop star with younger siblings
Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement